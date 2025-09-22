BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana took its first real shot at breaking CVS Health's stranglehold over state employee pharmacy benefits, but the pharmacy giant managed to keep the biggest chunk of the state's prescription drug business.

Lawmakers approved emergency contracts Thursday that carve up the state's pharmacy benefits between two companies starting in 2026. The Louisiana-based Liviniti LLC will handle $390.6 million in commercial insurance plans for state workers, while CVS Health's SilverScript subsidiary keeps the $748.8 million Medicare Part D contract for retired state employees.

This affects prescription drug coverage for about 212,000 state government employees, public school teachers, local government workers, retirees, and their families who get health insurance through the state Office of Group Benefits.

What Louisiana State Employees Need to Know

Lawmakers have griped for years about CVS Caremark, the state's current pharmacy benefit manager, saying the company's contract made it nearly impossible for independent pharmacies to serve state health plan members. The new setup with Liviniti should give commercial plan members more pharmacy options and let the state see what it's actually paying for drugs.

Heath Williams, who runs the Office of Group Benefits, told lawmakers the state called up six companies about replacing CVS's business. Three weren't interested, and the rest couldn't come close to matching CVS's price on Medicare Part D plans. Only Liviniti could compete in commercial insurance.

The contracts got rushed through on an emergency basis with possible extensions through 2027, giving the state room to see how the new arrangement works out.

Independent Pharmacies Win Long-Sought Victory

The Louisiana Independent Pharmacies Association endorsed Liviniti's contract just days before lawmakers voted on it, a big win for the state's roughly 400 independent community pharmacies that have been getting squeezed under CVS's dominance.

Independent pharmacists have been saying for years that pharmacy benefit managers like CVS push them out of business by cutting their reimbursement rates while steering customers to chain pharmacies owned by the same parent companies. CVS Health owns Caremark, SilverScript, and more than 100 pharmacy locations across Louisiana.

Liviniti started in 2011 as Southern Scripts and changed its name in 2023. The Natchitoches-based company runs on what it calls "pass-through pricing" — no markup, no hidden fees, all rebates and discounts go straight to clients. The company was started by pharmacists and handles prescriptions for over 750,000 people nationwide.

Timeline and Cost Implications for Louisiana

The new pharmacy setup kicks in on January 1, 2026. State employees will need new ID cards and might have to switch pharmacies depending on their plan.

Williams admitted the state will spend "a few million dollars more" each year than if it stuck with CVS Caremark alone. "You are not going to save money from moving from one PBM to another," he told lawmakers. But state officials think they'll get better insight into drug pricing and rebate structures that might explain why prescription costs keep climbing.

"You want full transparency on rebates," Williams said. The new contracts should make it easier to figure out what's driving up drug prices and whether rebate deals help pharmacy benefit managers more than the state.

Political Battle Background Shapes Decision

These pharmacy contracts came out of a nasty political fight during the 2025 legislative session. Governor Jeff Landry tried to get lawmakers to ban pharmacy benefit managers from owning pharmacies in Louisiana, which would have hit CVS directly. The Louisiana Senate shot down the idea, saying they needed to study it more first.

CVS fired back by texting and emailing thousands of Louisiana residents, saying the bill would force them to close every CVS pharmacy in the state. That got Attorney General Liz Murrill mad enough to file three lawsuits against CVS.

The whole mess showed how worried people are getting about a few big companies controlling both the pharmacies and the prescription benefits.

What Happens Next for Louisiana Healthcare

Federal rules made it tough to find someone besides CVS to handle Medicare Part D coverage. That's why Louisiana ended up keeping CVS's SilverScript for the bigger Medicare business while moving commercial plans to Liviniti.

State employees should watch for new pharmacy cards and network information in their mailboxes before 2026. This is Louisiana's biggest move toward pharmacy choice and honest pricing in years, even though CVS still controls the state's largest pharmacy contract.