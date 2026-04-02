BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) — A bill moving through the Louisiana Legislature could limit the growing trend of four-day school weeks across the state.

Bill Targets Four-Day School Week Trend

The Louisiana Senate has advanced Senate Bill 82, sponsored by Sen. Beth Mizell, which would require most public school districts to maintain a traditional five-day school week.

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What the Proposal Would Require

Under the proposal, the mandate would apply to schools serving grades 1 through 12 — but only for districts that have not already approved a four-day schedule by the end of the year and those without an A performance rating.

Mizell argued during committee discussion that schools not performing at the highest level academically should not scale back to a shorter week.

Concerns About Impact on Families

The bill also focuses on the impact to families, particularly in rural areas. Mizell says when districts move to a four-day schedule, the burden of that extra day often falls on working parents who may struggle to find childcare.

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Meanwhile, more than 10 school districts across Louisiana have already adopted four-day school weeks. School leaders in those systems say the change has helped boost attendance and made it easier to recruit and retain teachers.

School Districts Push Back

Not everyone is on board. The Louisiana School Boards Association is pushing back, arguing the decision should remain at the local level. The group says local school boards are best positioned to determine what works for their communities.

One district, East Feliciana Parish, is preparing to return to a four-day schedule this fall after previously moving away from it. The parish earned a B rating from the state in 2025, with a performance score of 79.

What Happens Next

The bill cleared the Senate with a 35-1 vote and now heads to the Louisiana House, where it will be taken up by the House Education Committee.