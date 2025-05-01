LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) – With hurricane season starting in one month, many people in Louisiana are keeping an eye on the Atlantic. The Bayou State is no stranger to brutal hurricane seasons, although we've gotten a little bit of a reprieve in recent years.

However, this year, something unexpected is happening out in the Atlantic, and it just might play in the state's favor.

According to Weather.com, a large portion of the Atlantic Ocean, where many of the systems that develop into tropical storms and hurricanes are born, isn't warming up as fast as it normally does.

Why This Cool Patch Matters for Hurricane Season

That stretch of ocean, between the Lesser Antilles and Africa, is key to what’s known as the "tropical wave conveyor belt" that churns out storms from July through October.

Don't get too excited, though: The waters are still warmer than average, but they’re not as warm as they were this time last year. That cooler trend could delay the conditions needed to really assist in hurricane formation in the eastern Atlantic. For Louisiana residents, that could mean fewer long-track storms barreling across the ocean with time to strengthen.

As Weather.com explained, a slower buildup of sea surface temperature could "knock the number of tropical storms or hurricanes down a tad." However, don’t start relaxing just yet. Experts caution that there are still months to go until the end of the hurricane season, and there is plenty of time for water temperatures to climb.

What Other Factors Can Impact Hurricanes?

But when it comes to what makes hurricanes strong, it takes more than just warm oceans.

Several other conditions, including Saharan dust, dry air, El Niño or La Niña patterns, and wind shear also play significant roles in the development of hurricanes. And those factors seem to be constantly changing.

Research shows that this "cool patch" in the Atlantic also has little impact on early-season storms. Those early storms typically develop in the Gulf of Mexico or in the Caribbean in June. They aren't usually impacted by those Atlantic waters. Instead, that region has more of an impact in the middle and later parts of the season when storm systems devlop on or near the African coast and travel westward.

The Bottom Line for Louisiana?

Even with the cool patch in the Atlantic, that's no guarantee that the season will be easy for Louisiana. The state's position along the Gulf puts it in prime position to get hit by some serious storms, even outside of hurricane season. Pop-up showers and surprise storms like we recently experienced can still be devastating.

A quieter eastern Atlantic doesn't mean we're out of the woods.

For Louisiana, the best defense is still a good offense. Take time now to prepare and have a plan for your family in case a storm does head our way. This year's forecast does call for a slightly more active season than last year, and while a cooler portion of the Atlantic might soften that blow, it's not a cure.

In Louisiana, we all know it only takes one storm to make it a bad season.

