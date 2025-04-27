PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (KPEL News) — A significant cleanup effort is underway in Plaquemines Parish after an oil and gas mixture leaked into a marsh near Garden Island Bay over the weekend.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the leak was discovered Sunday near the Garden Island Bay Production Facility, southeast of New Orleans.

Get our free mobile app

In response, the Coast Guard joined forces with Spectrum OpCo, LLC — the company identified as the responsible party — and the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office to form a Unified Command to manage the situation.

Coordinated Emergency Response in Motion

The release prompted an immediate activation of Spectrum OpCo’s federal and state-approved emergency oil spill response plan. Cleanup crews from Forefront Emergency Management, Environmental Safety & Health Consulting Services, Inc., and Clean Gulf Associates have been deployed to the site. According to Fox 8 News, daily flights are now scheduled to monitor the spill and assess the environmental impact.

A state aircrew confirmed the presence of crude oil during an overflight of the area. So far, officials say there have been no reports of injuries or harm to wildlife.

What the Public Needs to Know

Mariners who spot oil on the water are urged to contact the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Command Center at 504-365-2200. Any sightings of impacted wildlife should be reported to the Wildlife Hotline at 832-514-9663.

The Unified Command is working closely with several agencies, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, to ensure a coordinated response that prioritizes public safety and environmental protection.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.