A tragic domestic case is unfolding in Youngsville after a 20-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, according to police.

Investigation Began With Stolen Vehicle Call

Youngsville Police Department Chief Jean Paul Broussard said officers responded around 9:30 a.m. on Friday (February 6) to a report of a stolen white SUV in the 200 block of Fourth Street. With assistance from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Real Time Crime Center, officers located the vehicle.

Police say a pursuit followed involving a Youngsville Police unit. The chase ended when the suspect collided with a Youngsville police vehicle. A suspect was taken into custody at that time.

Homicide Discovered Inside Residence

Shortly after the pursuit, officers received another call from the same block of Fourth Street about an unresponsive woman. When officers arrived at the residence, they discovered a deceased female inside the home. Authorities say the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim was identified as Thelma Thibeaux, a 70-year-old woman.

Get our free mobile app

Grandson Facing Multiple Charges

Police identified the suspect as Dylan Green, 20, who is also the victim’s grandson. He is being booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, and first-degree murder.

LPSO LPSO loading...

Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter said he was heartbroken by the news, sharing that he had spoken with Thibeaux just last week. He offered prayers to the family as they face what he described as an unimaginable tragedy.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities say more information will be released as it becomes available.