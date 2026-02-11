Officers with the Lafayette Police Department responded Tuesday, February 11, just after 5:00 p.m. to the 100 block of Winsor Drive in Lafayette. The call came in due to an unresponsive man lying in a driveway.

When officers arrived, they determined the individual was deceased. Authorities said the man appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds. A crime scene was immediately established as patrol officers secured the area.

Detectives Working To Develop Leads

Investigators were called to process the scene and begin gathering evidence. Detectives are actively working to determine what led up to the shooting, identify any possible suspects, and establish a timeline of events.

At this time, police have not released the victim’s identity. No information about a suspect or motive has been made public as the investigation remains active.

Public Asked To Submit Tips

The Lafayette Police Department is asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident to come forward.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Lafayette Crime Stoppers by calling 337-232-TIPS. Residents can use the LPD mobile app to submit information or the P3 Tips app to contact Crime Stoppers directly.