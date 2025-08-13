Parents and students in Breaux Bridge experienced a scare earlier today when Breaux Bridge High School was evacuated due to a bomb threat. The incident happened on the second day of the new school year, leaving many parents discouraged and frustrated.

According to St. Martin Parish School officials, all BBHS students were immediately moved to a shaded area on campus while law enforcement worked to clear the building. No injuries were reported.

School Statement to Parents

In a message sent to parents, St. Martin Parish Schools stated:

“All BBHS students are safe. Our school buildings were evacuated and students were moved to a shaded area on campus. The building is being cleared by law enforcement and students will be back in classrooms as soon as possible. Students will not be allowed to check out. Please allow school and law enforcement officials to complete their safety assessment of the campus.”

Investigation Ongoing

While bomb threats are not new to schools (or to Breaux Bridge), officials emphasize that every threat must be treated as credible to ensure the safety of students and staff. Law enforcement agencies have also made it clear that they are cracking down on false alarms and pranks that can put lives at risk.

At this time, no information has been released about who may have made the threat. Updates will be provided as more details become available.