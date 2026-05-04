(Lafayette, LA) - A 20-year-old woman has been arrested after firing shots at a vehicle that was fleeing her home after the driver allegedly took a baseball bat to her boyfriend's car.

Officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office say they were called out to the 100 block of La Rue Biarritz, which is in the unincorporated area of Duson.

According to officials, a driver went to the address and saw her boyfriend's vehicle. She got out of her vehicle with a baseball and proceeded to use the bat to beat up the boyfriend's car.

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Lafayette Sheriff's deputies arrested 20-year-old Megan Hayes, who they say pulled out a gun that night and fired several shots, one of which hit the victim's car.

Hayes was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a charge of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, the investigation into all of the circumstances surrounding this case is ongoing.