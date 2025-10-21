(KPEL News) - The list of charges against a man accused of calling in a bomb threat to the Beauregard Parish Courthouse is extremely lengthy because it also includes hundreds of counts of Sexual Abuse of an Animal - Filming, Distributing, or Possessing Images of Abuse, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office.

Get our free mobile app

How Did This Situation Unfold?

On September 18, around 1:20 in the afternoon, someone phoned in a bomb threat at the Beauregard Parish Courthouse. At that point, the downtown DeRidder area was evacuated while dogs were brought in from Fort Polk to check for anything suspicious. Once the all-clear was given, things returned to normal at the courthouse, and officials continued investigating to determine who was responsible for the threat.

As the case continued to be investigated, officials identified 40-year-old William Roseberry Jr. as a suspect. It was just before 1 o'clock when police say Roseberry was responsible for calling the 911 system, saying there was a bomb in the courthouse.

READ MORE: SHOCKING LOUISIANA ARREST: ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE ALLEGES MAN HAD CHILD PORN AND ANIMAL SEX ABUSE MATERIAL

READ MORE: POLICE: BOMB THREAT AT RAYNE NURSING HOME WAS A HOAX

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford told the American Press,

At 12:53 p.m. he called and said there was a bomb at the courthouse. It appears that he made the threat so that he wouldn’t have to make his court appearance.

Herford added that it took hours for the entire courthouse complex to be checked by the dogs, and everything opened up around 4:30 that Friday afternoon. He says it's a waste of resources. As the investigation went on, they were able to search Roseberry Jr.'s phone, and that's when the allegations came forward that he had hundreds of images depicting sexual animal abuse.

Had Roseberry never made the bomb threat, officials wouldn't have been able to search his phone and stumble upon the hundreds of images of animal sex abuse.

William Roseberry Jr. Photo courtesy of Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Roseberry is facing the following charges:

Terrorizing

Communicating of False Information of a Planned Arson

Hundreds (425) of counts of Sexual Abuse of An Animal - Filming, Distributing, or Possessing Images of Abuse

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.