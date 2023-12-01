LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - One Lafayette parish high school was evacuated after a threat was found in a bathroom, prompting law enforcement to act.

According to KLFY, Comeaux High School has been on lockdown since a bomb threat was found in a school bathroom Friday morning.

Lafayette police confirmed to the TV station that "a message was found written on a bathroom wall about a bomb being in the school" and that "The school was evacuated around 8:30 a.m. and the law enforcement is on scene to check the campus."

There has been no update from the Lafayette Parish School Board or Lafayette Police Department at this time.

