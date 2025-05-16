Highlights:

FBI joins the manhunt for inmates who escaped from the Orleans Parish Jail

Escapees exited through a hole in the jail’s exterior wall, raising safety concerns

FBI offering a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to any arrest

Public urged to report tips at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit fbi.gov/neworleansfugitives

Jail infrastructure and oversight under scrutiny as national attention grows

FBI Offers $5K Reward, Joins Search for Escaped Inmates from Orleans Parish Jail

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) — The FBI is now officially part of the search for multiple inmates who escaped from the Orleans Parish Jail on Friday, and they’re putting cash on the line to help catch them.

In a statement Friday, the FBI’s New Orleans Field Office announced it is providing “additional manpower and specialized resources” to support the ongoing manhunt. The Bureau is also offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of any of the escapees.

READ MORE: 11 Inmates Escape From Orleans Parish Jail, Search Underway



This marks a significant escalation in the case, which has already put local law enforcement under the microscope and reignited questions about the jail’s condition and oversight.

Orleans Parish Jail Inmates Escaped Through Hole in Wall

As we reported earlier today, the inmates escaped through a hole in the exterior wall of the Orleans Parish Jail. Photos of the breach, published in our follow-up coverage, show a gap large enough to allow multiple individuals to exit undetected.

Officials believe the escape may have gone unnoticed for hours, and internal reviews are already underway to determine how the breach occurred and whether any surveillance or staffing failures played a role.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has not yet identified all of the escapees, but authorities have confirmed they are considered dangerous, and WDSU has posted photos of seven of them.

$5,000 Reward for Tips That Lead to an Arrest

The FBI is urging the public to assist in locating the escapees. Anonymous tips are welcome, and rewards are available.

Here’s how to report information:

Call 1-800-CALL-FBI

Visit fbi.gov/neworleansfugitives

Officials have warned residents not to approach anyone believed to be connected to the escape. If you see something, call it in.

Jail Security Under Scrutiny in Wake of Escape

In recent years, the jail has been under a federal consent decree aimed at improving conditions for inmates and ensuring basic safety protocols are met. The fact that multiple inmates could breach a wall and disappear has reignited local debate—and drawn national attention.

Now, with the FBI involved and a reward on the table, pressure is mounting on jail leadership to explain how this happened—and prevent it from happening again.

