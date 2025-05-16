UPDATE: One inmate, Kendall Myles, has been located in the French Quarter.

The search is still underway for the remaining 10.

The FBI has officially joined the manhunt for inmates who escaped from the Orleans Parish Jail.

Seven of the missing inmates have been identified, according to WDSU.

ORLEANS PARISH (KPEL) — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that multiple inmates have escaped from the parish jail Friday afternoon.

FOX 8 is reporting that the jail is on full lockdown and a headcount is currently being conducted to determine how many are missing.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office was conducting a routine headcount at 8:30 am Friday when they discovered that 11 inmates were not present and had escaped custody.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Details about how they escaped have not yet been released. OPSO deputies, along with state and local law enforcement partners, are actively working to locate and return the individuals to custody.

Sheriff Susan Hutson will address the public during a press briefing scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at 2800 Perdido Street.

