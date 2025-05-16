Photo Shows ‘Hole’ 11 Violent Louisiana Inmates Used to Escape Orleans Jail

NEW ORLEANS, La. – A photo obtained by Fox 8 reveals the escape route 11 inmates used to break out of the Orleans Justice Center early Friday morning. The image shows a gaping hole in the wall of the jail, surrounded by taunting graffiti left behind by the escapees.

Scribbled messages include phrases like “To[o] Easy LOL,” “Catch us when you can,” “We innocent,” “Most Hated,” and vulgarities — adding to the growing public outrage over how the inmates managed to get out undetected in the first place.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed the jailbreak was discovered during a routine headcount around 8:30 a.m. on May 16. The jail was placed on full lockdown shortly afterward.

Escapees Include Violent Offenders

The list of inmates includes several facing serious charges, including:

Derrick Groves – convicted of a double homicide during a 2018 Mardi Gras shooting

– convicted of a double homicide during a 2018 Mardi Gras shooting Corey Boyd, Gary Price, Jermaine Donald – facing murder or attempted murder charges

– facing murder or attempted murder charges Antoine Massey – with a history of escape attempts

– with a history of escape attempts Others charged with aggravated battery, burglary, and illegal weapons possession

Authorities say the men should be considered armed and dangerous.

One of the inmates, Kendell Myles, was recaptured later in the French Quarter thanks to facial recognition software connected to Project NOLA cameras.

Myles has a documented past involving an escape and an attempted murder case that was later dropped due to a missed deadline by the District Attorney's Office.

Accountability in Question

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill didn't hold back in her response: “Someone clearly dropped the ball and there’s no excuse for this.”

While some of the escapees remain on the run, the image of the breached wall and its graffiti has sparked online backlash and criticism of the Orleans Parish jail’s oversight and security measures.

This story continues to develop. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact local law enforcement.