(KPEL News) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police Troop I say a young man thrown from a trailer being pulled by a truck has now died as a result of his injuries.

Teen Thrown From Trailer in St. Martin Parish

At around noon on Monday, April 6, the 19-year-old man from Arnaudville was riding in a trailer being pulled by a truck. According to Monique Lavergne with the Public Affairs Section of the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened on the Frontage Road of Louisiana Highway 686 near Louisiana Highway 347.

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Arnaudville Teen Thrown From Trailer Identified

As the truck was pulling a trailer with a mattress on it, Jamison Phillips of Arnaudville was riding in the back. Officials say they do not know what happened, but Phillips was thrown from the trailer onto the roadway in St. Martin Parish.

READ MORE: TRIBUTES POUR IN AFTER CHURCH POINT SENIOR KILLED IN CRASH

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, and on Saturday, April 11, Lavergne says Louisiana State Police was notified that Phillips had died from his injuries.

Lavergne says the driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. As is typical in a crash involving serious injuries, routine toxicology samples were taken to be analyzed by a lab. Lavergne adds they are still investigating what caused this situation to unfold.

Safety Reminders from the Louisiana State Police about Traveling

All drivers and passengers in vehicles in Louisiana must obey all traffic laws.

It is unlawful for anyone to be on running boards, fenders, tailgates, or any other exterior areas of vehicles.

Children 12 and under are not allowed to ride in the bed of a pickup or in a utility trailer on a public roadway

No one is allowed to ride in the bed of a truck on an interstate highway.

Remember that trailers aren't designed to carry people because there are no seats or seat belts. Because of this, bumps in the road, sudden turns, or sudden stops can throw someone from a trailer even if you're not traveling fast.