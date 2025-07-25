Highlights

The Eastern District of Louisiana ranks fourth nationally with 430 corruption convictions from 2004 to 2023

Louisiana leads all states with 2.00 corruption convictions per 10,000 residents

The New Orleans area had an annual conviction rate of 1.29 over the 20-year study period

Cato Institute links corruption rates to larger government size and spending

Louisiana appears in the top corruption rankings across multiple studies

Louisiana Ranks Fourth Nationally in Latest Federal Corruption Analysis

New Cato Institute study places Eastern District of Louisiana among the worst in the nation for public corruption convictions

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana's eastern federal judicial district ranks fourth in the nation for public corruption convictions, according to new analysis from the Cato Institute. The libertarian think tank examined Justice Department data from 2004 to 2023 and found the district covering New Orleans and surrounding parishes recorded 430 total public corruption convictions with an annual rate of 1.29 cases.

New Orleans District Among Nation's Worst

The Cato study ranked all U.S. federal judicial districts by corruption convictions. Washington D.C. topped the list with 469 total convictions and an annual rate of 3.49, followed by districts in New York and Illinois. Louisiana's eastern district claimed fourth place.

"New Orleans has long been infamous for state and local corruption," the Cato report states. The think tank argues that "larger governments with more spending and regulations create more opportunities for bribery and embezzlement."

This ranking puts Louisiana in familiar territory. The state consistently appears at the top of corruption measurements, regardless of which method researchers use.

Louisiana Leads States in Per Capita Corruption

Statewide data shows Louisiana's corruption problem more clearly. Recent analysis shows Louisiana leading all states with 2.00 corruption convictions per 10,000 residents. Mississippi follows at 1.89 per 10,000 people.

Per capita measurements matter because they account for population differences. Raw conviction numbers naturally favor large states like New York and California. When adjusted for population, Louisiana's rate stands out.

FiveThirtyEight's 2015 analysis of federal corruption convictions from 1976-2010 named Louisiana the most corrupt state per capita. A University of Illinois study covering the same period ranked Louisiana 10th nationally in total convictions but second per capita behind Washington, D.C.

Reporters See Corruption Across Government Branches

The Institute for Corruption Studies surveyed political reporters about corruption in state government. Louisiana scored among the worst, with all three government branches—executive, legislative, and judicial—scoring 3 or higher on corruption scales. Only Arkansas and Mississippi also scored this poorly across all branches.

Louisiana scored 4 or higher in "legal corruption" across all government branches. Legal corruption includes technically legal but ethically questionable practices like problematic campaign finance relationships and lobbying arrangements that create conflicts of interest.

Corruption Costs Louisiana Taxpayers

University of Hong Kong and Indiana University researchers estimated that corruption in the 10 most corrupt states costs residents $1,308 annually per person. The study found corruption "distorts states' public resource allocations in favor of higher‐potential 'bribe‐generating' spending and items directly beneficial to public officials, such as capital, construction, highways, borrowing and total salaries and wages."

This means taxpayer dollars flow toward projects that generate kickback opportunities rather than serve public needs. The pattern affects infrastructure projects and procurement decisions, creating a hidden tax on government services.

High-Profile Cases Build Louisiana's Reputation

Louisiana's corruption reputation comes from decades of high-profile cases. Former Governor Edwin Edwards spent over eight years in federal prison after conviction on bribery and extortion charges. He won his final term in 1991 with the campaign slogan "Vote for the crook, it's important" when facing former KKK leader David Duke.

Former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin was convicted on corruption charges, as was former Congressman William Jefferson. Jefferson received a 13-year sentence—the longest ever imposed on a Congress member—after FBI agents found $90,000 hidden in his home freezer.

These cases represent the visible portion of Louisiana's corruption problem. The Cato data suggests systemic issues extend far beyond individual prosecutions.

Southern States Dominate Corruption Rankings

Louisiana's corruption problems reflect regional patterns. Southern states dominate the worst rankings across multiple studies. Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, and other southern states frequently appear alongside Louisiana in corruption analyses.

The Cato Institute notes that academic studies identify various contributing factors beyond government size, including "varying cultures, education levels, and poverty rates." Louisiana's political culture, with its historical tolerance for colorful characters and transactional politics, likely contributes to the pattern.

The Path Forward

Louisiana's fourth-place ranking represents another chapter in ongoing governance challenges that hurt public trust, economic development, and quality of life. The state has strengthened ethics enforcement and transparency requirements, but federal conviction data shows these problems persist.

The connection between government size and corruption identified by Cato raises questions about Louisiana's public administration and oversight. Breaking the cycle of corruption that has marked Louisiana politics for generations requires addressing both the reality and perception of corrupt behavior.

These rankings help Louisiana residents and officials understand the scope of challenges facing state and local government. They also provide context for reform efforts aimed at restoring public confidence in democratic institutions.

