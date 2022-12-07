With Interstate 10 running right through Lafayette, Louisiana, it should be no surprise when people from out of the state get arrested on drug charges, especially people from nearby states such as Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida.

Lafayette Police are hard at work in the fight to keep drugs off our streets and their efforts in November helped take a huge cocaine haul out of circulation.

According to a press release from LPD, agents conducting an investigation within the city limits of Lafayette were able to recover two and a half kilos of cocaine during a big drug bust. 46-year-old Tervarious Sanchez Bingham of Pensacola, Florida, has been arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine after agents say the cocaine caught with him had an estimated street value of $267,450.00.

Facebook via Lafayette Police Department Facebook via Lafayette Police Department loading...

Convicted Felon Caught With Drugs-related Items, Gun, And Ammo Sentenced to 9+ Years In Prison

Just over two years ago, convicted felon 30-year-old Jacob Smith's life took another turn for the worse when officers with the neighboring Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office say they caught him with drug-related items, a gun, and ammo while he was stopped on the shoulder of the highway.

In a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, the officers say they noticed items in the vehicle that were commonly associated with the illegal ingestion of narcotics. When deputies searched the vehicle, they found a Taurus G3 9mm semi-automatic pistol loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition inside.

Smith has prior felony convictions for aggravated flight from an officer in 2013 and possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute in 2016 and is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Smith has been sentenced to 115 months in prison, followed by 3 years of probation for Illegal Possession of a Firearm.

Fighting Fentanyl: Important Arrests Made Across Acadiana in 2022 The fight against fentanyl is a daunting one as the highly potent drug continues to take lives every day across the country. From Lafayette to the surrounding areas, law enforcement agencies have their hands full as they fight to get fentanyl off their respective streets.

Let's take a look back at headline-catching cases involving fentanyl in 2022.