(KPEL News) - One of the bills that Louisiana legislators will be discussing is whether or not to allow guns to be on college campuses. Representative Danny McCormick is the author of the legislation that would allow anyone 18 and older, in good standing with law enforcement, to carry a firearm on campuses in Louisiana.

It's a bill that has been proposed before, and it's also one that is very controversial, according to KPLC.

What the Louisiana Campus Carry Bill Would Allow

If passed, the law would allow students, staff, faculty, and anyone visiting the campuses to carry a gun, again, as long as they are lawfully allowed to do so by law enforcement.

Where Firearms Would Still Be Prohibited on Campus

While the bill seems pretty straightforward, it has stipulations. The bill would not allow anyone to carry a gun into several areas under certain conditions. The conditions that would prevent someone from carrying a gun to certain areas and events on college campuses are as follows:

You wouldn’t be allowed to carry a firearm in locations restricted under federal law.

You can't bring a firearm to active disciplinary and administrative hearings on campus.

You could not bring a firearm to any medical or mental health treatments on campuses.

You wouldn't be allowed to bring a firearm to events with security screenings.

The firearm owner would be prohibited from bringing it to any private classrooms with proper signage.

If the Legislature passes this legislation, and it's signed by the Governor, then it would become law, and it would prohibit the following groups from preventing the ability to carry a gun:

The Board of Regents

University management boards

Individual institutions of higher learning

These groups would not be allowed to ask for registration of the weapon or require anything else that is stricter than the current law.

Students and Faculty React to the Proposal to Allow Guns on College Campuses

KPLC did talk to people on the McNeese University campus to get their thoughts, and faculty member Josie Wood said,

As someone who works on campus and can deal with people who can become irritated sometimes quickly, I feel like it could possibly create an unsafe environment on campus.

Emerson Collins, who attends ULM in Monroe, thinks of the proposed legislation as a "double-edged sword." Collins said to KTVE/KARD

You could be discussing a sensitive or controversial topic, and you can just be afraid to say what you want to say or share your thoughts with the class because, you know, people are armed.

The bill has been proposed a few times in previous sessions, but never made it out of the process. Here's more on the report from KTVE

Supporters Say the Law to Allow Guns on College Campuses Could Protect Students

KPLC says they also spoke with students who were in favor of the legislation, "who say the law would better protect students against campus shootings." None of those students chose to be interviewed on camera.

If you click here, you can read the proposed bill.