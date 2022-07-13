South Louisiana summers are brutal and can take on toll on your home's HVAC unit. When you're A/C goes out in the middle of a hot, humid, summer day in the deep south the only thing on your mind is getting it fixed and getting it fixed fast.

There are so many air conditioning and heating companies in Acadiana that it's hard to know who to trust. You want fast dependable service and at the best price. With the abundance of HVAC repair services in Acadiana, how can you be sure the one you choose is the right one?

That's exactly why we asked people in Acadiana to tell us who they thought was the best HVAC repair service in Acadiana based on price, quality of work and professionalism. Hands down, one of the best responses we've ever received for any of our online surveys. Folks here in Acadiana take staying cool, seriously.

These are the Top 5 Heating and Cooling Companies in Acadiana according to our survey:

Landry's Air Source 1

Landry's Air Source 1 is located at 535 Ole Colony Rd., Lafayette, LA 70506. Call (337) 984-6541.

Chapman's A/C & Heating

Chapman's A/C & Heating is located at 9101 Maurice Ave., Maurice, LA 70555. Call (337) 207-5900

Barry's Air Conditioning

Barry's Air Conditioning is located at 136 N Long St., Lafayette, LA 70506. Call (337) 232-4741.

Southern Force Heating & Cooling is located at 512 Brooke Dr., New Iberia, LA 70560. Call (337) 967-3484.

Harris Heating and Cooling

SRC Air - AC & Heating, Lee's Air Conditioning and Butcher Air Conditioning were also mentioned in our survey.