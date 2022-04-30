What Do You Need But Can’t Afford: Lafayette’s Top 5 Answers

What is something you need right now but can't afford? Does it seem like you're working harder than ever (especially since the pandemic) but not making more? Inflation is through the roof, filling up your car's gas tank takes everything out of yours and in general, everything seems to cost more since the appearance of COVID-19. It's harder than ever to make ends meet. The struggle is real and you're not alone.

The average income for a full-time wage or salary worker in the U.S. according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics is "$53,490 per year or $1,028 per week (for a 40-hour work-week)". Factor in hurricanes, COVID-19 layoffs, the cost of health care, increased food prices, all the spending that goes along with raising a family, the price of gasoline, car maintenance and repairs, etc. and it's really overwhelming.

A lot of times, it helps to know that you're not the only one. We're all in this together. We all have dreams and desires. The fact is, most of us can't live like the Kardashians.

We asked Acadiana Facebook users, "What's One Thing You Need Right Now That You Can't Afford?" After you see the answers, you'll realize, we're all in this together.

What's One Thing You Need Right Now That You Can't Afford? (Lafayette's Top 5 Answers)

#5 (tie) Bathroom Remodel

#5 (tie) New Fence

#4 Vacation

#3 Retirement

#2 New Home or Home Renovations

#1 New Vehicle

Sometimes good therapy is just knowing that you're not any different from the guy down the street. The past few years have been challenging. Many of us feel beat up, short on cash or just simply tired.

Help your neighbor when you can, stand true to who you are, work hard and try to always do the right thing...the rewards will come. Maybe not overnight. Hang in there, be strong and believe.

See that new car in the driveway, picture yourself on a beautiful beach or imagine yourself walking into your new bathroom. See it, believe it and your desires will become a reality.

