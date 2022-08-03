I thought that it was an accomplishment to be in the same industry for 30 years, but this story puts me to shame.

A man from St. Martin Parish recently retired from his job after 67 years. 67!!

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development took time to recognize the Acadiana man for his many years of dedication.

The Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Shawn Wilson, acknowledges Roland Babin of St. Martinville for his years of dedication to the state.

In the video, Secretary Wilson begins by saying that he loves to take time to recognize the 4000+ employees of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for their "hard work, dedication, and service" to the state.

According to the video, Mr. Babin began working for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development in June of 1955. When he started, he was a student-employee and, in that same year, he became a permanent employee of the department.

His original duty title was "Engineer's Aide" and, over the course of the years and after gaining lots of on-the-job training, Mr. Babin climbed the DOTD ladder.

He worked his way up to "Engineer Technician (Level 7), and was then promoted to "District-Wide Maintenance Specialist".

Mr. Babin was responsible for all of the DOTD's buildings and the state highways in the 8-Parish area that makes up District 3.

Even though Mr. Babin worked his way up to a supervisory position, Secretary Wilson said, he continued to have a hands-on approach when working.

Throughout his tenure, he's used his skillsets in surveying, construction, inspection, and parish maintenance to pour training into the many new young people coming to the department working after him. - LADOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson, via Facebook

Secretary Wilson says that Mr. Babin's approach to helping train others has made a lasting impression on not only District 03, but on the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development as a whole.

Even at the age of 85, Mr. Babin was still seen on the job sites, often times with shovel in hand, giving a hand and lending direction when needed.

Secretary Wilson admits that the LA DOTD has received accolades for many of the projects completed with Mr. Babin's participation.

Mr. Babin, according to Secretary Wilson, goes above and beyond in all that he does.

How long has Mr. Babin worked for the LA DOTD? Long enough to have been involved in the construction of the Interstate System that runs through our area.

Mr. Babin retired from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development this past July, after an unbelievable 67 years.

Congratulations on your retirement, Mr. Babin, and thank your nearly 7 decades of service.

