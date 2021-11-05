LAFAYETTE TRAFFIC ALERT: North University CLOSURE

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has issued a Lafayette Traffic Alert, noting to expect a closure on North University north of Interstate 10.

According to the post from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, North University Avenue will be closed from Pont Des Mouton to Gloria Switch for two weeks.

via LA DOTD

The closure begins Monday, November 8, 2021, at 8 am; the closure of North University Avenue will remain in effect until Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 5 pm.

Of course, the length of the planned closure could be affected by inclement weather.

Google Street View

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development lists the reason for the closure: the installation of new drainage structures. The installation will require the deconstruction of portions of the roadway to allow for the burial of drainage structures.

The detour for traffic headed toward Carencro will consist of entering Interstate 10 East and traveling to Interstate 49 North, then on to West Gloria Switch. For traffic leaving Carencro heading toward Lafayette, the detour consists of taking Gloria Switch in an eastbound direction to Interstate 49 South to Interstate 10 West to North University.

The DOTD also mentions that emergency vehicles will not have access to the area, so plan accordingly.

For more information, visit the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development's website.

Lafayette Traffic Situations That Make Drivers Faché Faché (Mad Mad!)

10 Must-Drive Roads in Acadiana