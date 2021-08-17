Big Money Dreams – 10 Unique Strategies to Help You Win Powerball

So you've decided that working for more than half of your life and being underpaid for the privilege just isn't going to work out for you. I know, there are more than a few of us who have shared such a sentiment.

Instead of toiling at our jobs or fighting traffic to get to a place we don't want to be for eight or more hours a day, most of us would rather spend that time doing something else. For a large number of us that "something else" would involve emerald blue water, white sand, and an alcoholic drink with at least one umbrella in it.

The Travel Nook via Unsplash.com

While most of us dismiss such a change in lifestyle with a heavy sigh and a second cup of coffee every morning, there are those that have made this kind of a dream come true. They are the world's lottery winners. You know the other rich folks who didn't inherit their money from previous generations.

By the way, if you're not up to speed on just how much money you can win playing the Powerball game, here's the current jackpot.

The problem with the lottery is that it's pretty darn hard to win. But there are some strategies you might employ to enhance your chances. Now, I am not going to sit in front of you like a Congressman testifying under oath and flat-out lie to you.

Instead, I will simply say the following strategies seem to have as much, if not more, merit as bringing a rabbit's foot to bingo or wearing an Alvin Kamara jersey on Sunday to help the Saints win.

Chris Graythen, Getty Images

But these Powerball-winning thoughts are based more on statistics and mathematics than they are on pure luck. So, consider this an experiment that could either cost you a few bucks or put you on that beach with that umbrella and that drink.

Yeah, it's not going to cost you anything to look at, is it? Oh, by the way, we can't guarantee that these strategies will work for you all the time, so play responsibly but at least you can play smarter.