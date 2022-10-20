Is T’Frere’s Bed & Breakfast on Verot School Road in Lafayette Haunted?

T'Frere's Bed & Breakfast located at 1905 Verot School Road in Lafayette is a beautiful French Farmhouse originally built in the late 1800s on 72 acres and part of the Comeaux Plantation. The house is considered one of the most haunted places in Acadiana and has been featured in numerous publications and television shows.

Amelie Comeaux moved into the house with Oneziphore Comeaux, known as "T-frere" or little brother. Amelie Comeaux is where the ghost tales of this historical property all begin.

Amelie Comeaux was found dead in the back of what's now known as T'Frere's Bed and Breakfast not long after she moved into the house. As the legend goes, Amelie had lost her husband and young child to yellow fever. And she was so distraught over her loss, she committed suicide by drowning herself in the well out back. However, that's not the only version of the story.

Maugie Pastor, the former owner of T'Frere's, says Amelie was a school teacher and at thirty-two contracted a fever and stumbled into the well late one evening after looking for water.

Another theory is that Amelie Comeaux was having a relationship with a man of color and the people of Lafayette had such a problem with it, they tossed her in the well.

Pastor says the Catholic church ruled it a suicide and Amelie was not allowed a sacred burial.

Since then, owners and their families, workers, visitors and guests to the house and property have experienced what is believed to be the ghost of Amelie Comeaux. Many believe since she was not allowed to be buried by her husband and child or given a proper burial she is caught in purgatory and continues to roam the house and grounds to this day.

In an interview with a local radio station in the early 2000s, Maugie Pastor said, "Amelie doesn't like change".

She's 100% Cajun and she doesn't like when you move things around. She'll put things back the way she wants them to be. -Maugie Pastor former owner of T'Frere's Bed & Breakfast.

When the Pastor's owned the property, Amelia was loud.

Oh my, we'd hear all kinds of noise coming from the kitchen at all hours of the day and night. It would sound like somebody was destroying the place. We'd go into the kitchen and nothing would be moved. -Maugie Pastor former owner of T'Frere's Bed & Breakfast.

New Orleans native Richard Young acquired the property in 2014. And to this day, doorknobs still turn by themselves, doors open and close with no one around and Amelie is still loud.

T'Frere's is a wonderful bed and breakfast filled with Cajun lore and hospitality. One of Lafayette's most popular stays for out-of-towners or locals just wanting a retreat from the everyday same old.

For bookings call 1-337-984-9347 or visit tfrereshouse.com.

