(KPEL News) - Investigators in Franklin are hoping someone has information on three unsolved murders that happened in the past few years, and that those individuals will come forward to share what they know, according to KLFY.

Imagine you are just living your life, doing the normal things that you do, when a hail of gunfire erupts around you, and you are struck and killed. It's terrifying, and for three people in St. Mary, Paris, that's how their lives came to an end.

The Franklin Police Department is asking for information to solve three homicides. are We waiting on more information from the chief, to who we have reached out bout these cases. The three are as follows:

Homicide of Rock Jones

Homicide of Cahyvion Alexander

Homicide of Durall Alexander

Get our free mobile app

The Night Gunfire Took Rock Jones’ Life

As far as what information is being given out is about the death of Rock Jones, which happened in June 2021. In that case, her home was shot up, and she died as a consequence.

It was likely a typical day for Rock Jones as she sat in her recliner in the early morning hours of a Saturday. What was not usual was that a hail of gunfire erupted, and a bullet took the life of Jones.

This woman was just asleep in her recliner, something that many of us have done, and she died because of something entirely out of her control.

The 65-year-old woman was gunned down because someone decided they would do a drive-by shooting, which ended up impacting her life as she slept in her home on Martin Luther King Drive.

The woman was shot on June 26, 2021. Her son, who was inside the home at the time of the shooting, was hurt as a bullet grazed his head.

The shooting sparked outrage from the community, according to The Daily Iberian.

READ MORE: THE JENNINGS 8: HOW 8 WOMEN WERE MURDERED AND THERE HAVE BEEN NO ARRESTS

READ MORE: ST. MARTIN PARISH LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS NEED HELP SOLVING A HOMICIDE CASE

A community vigil and prayer service was held for Jones. Her son John told the Daily Iberian,

We were watching television, I was on the sofa and my mother, in her chair. I heard a loud bang, and my mom hollered that she had been hit. When I jumped off the sofa to move to her aide, I heard rapid gunfire, so I jumped on top of her, to shield her from the bullets; in the process, I fell off onto the floor.

The case remains open, and investigators are looking for information. You can call the Franklin Police Department at 337-940-4771.

How Cahyvion Alexander Was Killed in His Car

About six months after the homicide of Rock Jones, more gunfire erupted, taking another life in Franklin.

Cahyvion was driving down Casey Street when a ton of gunfire erupted, and Cahyvion was shot. He lost control of his car, it overturned in a church parking lot.

The shooting of Alexander happened at around 10 o'clock at night on January 11, 2022.

That Tuesday night, Franklin Police were called out to the scene after someone called in about shots being fired in the area.

The Deadly Shooting of Durall Alexander

The month of January proved deadly in Franklin as Cahyvion Alexander was shot dead in his vehicle by a hail of bullets, and the same month, Durall Alexander was killed as well.

Durall Alexander was in his home when bullets came through the house, striking and killing him.

In reference to all of these deaths, Franklin Corporal Dajanique Ryes says,

You still have to have hope that one day, someone is going to come forward or one day, that missing piece of evidence is going to happen.

When Durall Alexander's family met for a gathering, they said he was a family man. It was a hail of gunfire that killed him while he was in his home.

Alexander was 43 years old at the time of his death in his home on Ash Street in Franklin.

Durall Alexander's murder happened just hours after Cahyvion Alexander's murder.

Are the Alexander Murders Connected?

Are the shootings of Cahyvion Alexander and Durall Alexander connected? There is no answer to that question today.

Franklin Police Plead for Public’s Help

Franklin Police officials hope someone will use this number to either tell them or text them about what they know, 337-940-4771.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.