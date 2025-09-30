LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Lafayette Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 53-year-old woman Monday morning.

According to LPD Sgt. Robin Green, the suspect is Challis Prejean, 23, of Lafayette, and was taken into custody without incident with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Special Investigations Unit. Prejean was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal discharge of weapons, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting occurred at approximately 6:36 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of NE Evangeline Thruway. Lafayette Police identified the deceased victim as Gerardette Burke, 53, of Lafayette.

READ MORE: Tragic Shooting On Evangeline Thruway Leaves One Dead

What Lafayette Residents Need to Know

According to investigators, Prejean began firing at a male victim when Burke, who was in the immediate vicinity, was also struck by gunfire. Burke was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The male victim remains in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.