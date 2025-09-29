(KPEL News) - Officials with the Lafayette Police Department say that one person is dead after there was a shooting around 6:30 Monday morning on the Evangeline Thruway.

Timeline of the Lafayette Shooting

According to Sergeant Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department, officers were called out to the situation in the 1300 block of the Northeast Evangeline Thruway.

Victims Discovered on Evangeline Thruway

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

While few details are known at this time, Green says they found a man and a woman at the location who had been shot.

Woman Succumbs to Her Injuries

Both of the people were taken to a local hospital for treatment, but the woman ultimately died from her injuries. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man is currently in stable condition.

Police Continue to Investigate the Homicide

Sergeant Green says they are working to identify the woman's next of kin at this time and have not released her name.

Green says they continue to investigate all of the details of the shooting.

How to Submit Tips Anonymously

Anyone with information about this situation is encouraged to contact the Lafayette Police Department.

If you want to provide information anonymously, you can call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

