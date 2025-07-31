A law enforcement agency in Louisiana has arrested two men on charges of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. The allegations against the men were made in reference to a 16-year-old girl who was found murdered in mid-July.

The Disappearance Of Iris Davis

On July 17, the St. Martinville Police Department released information about a missing 16-year-old girl, Iris Davis.

For days, multiple media outlets, including our news partners at KATC, reported on the disappearance and search for the teenager.

On the morning of Tuesday, July 22, officials from St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin's Office posted the following on social media:

Family Member of Iris Davis Arrested

The homicide case of Iris Davis started to take several turns early on.

On July 23, word came from officials at the St. Martinville Police Department that the brother of the slain girl was arrested.

The 16-year-old girl's brother, Dorian Savoie, was arrested on two charges:

Failure to Report a Homicide

Providing False Information About a Crime

Latest Developments In The Iris Davis Case

This week, two men, 43-year-old Desmond Flugence and 33-year-old Darren Francis, were arrested. Chief Martin tells us that both men were arrested on a charge of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile in reference to a separate incident.

Martin says the allegations are that both men had sex with her. Martin says these allegations stem from a separate incident from the homicide.

However, Martin says that the investigation into the young girl's death continues, and additional arrests are always a possibility.

The St. Martinville community has been stunned by the crime. A candlelight vigil was held for the teenager on Friday, July 25. At that time, Mayor Jason Willis said at the vigil that the entire community was experiencing grief.