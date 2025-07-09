In Louisiana, a fatal shooting from August 2024 is still waiting to be solved, as two Louisiana law enforcement agencies are working together to get information about the case.

Detectives with the Breaux Bridge Police Department, along with the St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers program, are hoping that someone with information will come forward to share it with law enforcement.

What Is Known About The Case?

According to officials with the Breaux Bridge Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. on August 25 in the 900 block of West Patin Street.

When first responders were on the scene, they found the body of Clifford Demouchet. According to officials with the Breaux Bridge Police Department, the victim apparently was the victim of multiple gunshot wounds.

What Other Details Are Known About This Case?

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Coroner's Office.

There was another person who was at that location, but that juvenile was not injured by gunfire.

What law enforcement officials need now is information and answers. Often, officials with Crime Stoppers have told us that even the smallest bit of information can be the key to solving a case.

What Kind Of Information Do Authorities Want?

If you know someone who has information or if you know something you have shared with the Breaux Bridge Police Department, they need your information and help.

Do you know someone who was involved or has information about this shooting case? If you have this information, you should contact the authorities.

If you were in the area of the shooting on the night of August 25, 2024, around 9:45 p.m., your information may be critical to this case.

You might have seen or heard something that you think is not important, but the Breaux Bridge Police Department detectives on this case need that information.

How Can You Anonymously Give Information To Officials?

Officials with the St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers program offer several ways for people to provide information anonymously.

You can call the St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers line at 337-441-3030.

Another way to anonymously give information is to download and use the P3 Tipa App on any mobile device.

If your information leads to an arrest in this case, you can get a cash reward.