It's a shame to have to report this, but the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is working on its first homicide case of 2023.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says deputies were called out to the Linwood Subdivision just before six o'clock Tuesday morning to find a man had been shot.

St. Landry Sheriff Bobby Guidroz (Photo courtesy of St. Landry Sheriff Office) loading...

Guidroz says detectives have started investigating the shooting death of 38-year-old Johnathan Simien of Opelousas.

Your information makes a difference, and if you want to earn some money, you should share that information with the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers Program.

You can make an anonymous call by dialing 337-948-TIPS (8477). When you call Crime Stoppers, if your information leads to an arrest in the case, you can earn up to $2,500.

Another way to give information anonymously is by downloading and using the P3 app on any mobile device. The app is free.