(New Orleans) - An unthinkable situation happened on Canal Street in New Orleans, as a man just going to pick his child up from nursery school was gunned down by a man who carjacked him, according to WWL.

Father Slain While Picking Up Child on Canal Street

New Orleans Police Department officials told the television station the man was there to pick up his child in the afternoon, when the suspect came up to him, shooting in his direction.

Police Identify Suspect as Raymond Wells

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Raymond Wells, then got into the car and fled the scene. The father lay dead on the pavement.

Fox 8 Live says New Orleans Police Superintendent Nicholas Gernon held a press conference on Wednesday to share information about the case. He says the suspected carjacker drove down Interstate 10.

License Plate Readers Track Vehicle to Metairie

License plate readers tracked the car to I-10 westbound in Metairie near the Bonnabel Avenue exit. The vehicle was found stopped near there. Wells was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Mr. Wells had been shot once in the head, and he is in extremely grave condition at University Medical Center. Should Mr. Wells recover from his wounds, he will be booked with first-degree murder.

How Did the Suspect End Up Shot?

Gernon says they are investigating every aspect of this crime. He stated that during their investigation, they discovered Wells was with some other individuals around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday; those individuals are not involved in the crime and are fully cooperating with the authorities.

How Wells ended up shot in the head is another question for investigators. They did not elaborate on reporters' questions about this issue. When the car was found, was Wells in the driver's seat? Who shot him in the head?

Community Reacts to Canal Street Tragedy

Pastor Shawn Moses Anglim, who is the pastor of First Grace United Methodist Church, according to NOLA.com wrote on Wednesday night.

First Grace has always been a safe space, and the church council will meet tomorrow night (Thursday night) to discern any additional steps we need to take in the coming days. I ask that you stop whatever you are doing and whomever you are with, please offer prayers for this family. Ask that God surround them with comforting family and friends and may they feel God’s loving presence in a thousand small ways.

The investigation is ongoing.