(Houston, Texas) - The 'Ding Dong Ditch' prank popular on social media turned deadly for a Texas boy, and Louisiana law enforcement officials everywhere are issuing a warning for kids and their parents.

What Happened In Texas' 'Ding Dong Ditch' Death?

The victim was playing the 'Ding Dong Ditch' prank with two other friends Saturday night. The three were running away after knocking on the neighbor's door when police say one of the boys was shot in the back.

The man allegedly responsible for the shooting has been arrested on murder charges.

Something that may seem harmless can have deadly consequences. The Texas shooting is not isolated. There have been other shootings across the country.

Get our free mobile app

What Implications Does The Texas Death Have For Louisiana?

Growing up in Louisiana, most people reading this have taken part in a prank where you run up to someone's door, hit the doorbell, or knock on the door, then take off running.

We don't live in a world where you can do that anymore.

The "Ding Dong Ditch" prank continues to circulate on social media. It's been circulating on social media for a considerable amount of time. Time and again in the last few years, young people have been shot and died while pulling this prank.

Lafayette Police Department Issues Statement

When we asked the Lafayette Police Department for a statement concerning these types of challenges and pranks, here is what they sent to us:

The events this weekend surrounding a "ding dong ditch" prank in Houston have resulted in a tragic loss, and we want to ensure an incident like this doesn't happen in our community. Community safety is a shared responsibility, and both parents and homeowners play a crucial role. Here are a few tips to help keep everyone safe: For Homeowners: • Verify who is at your door. Before opening your door, especially late at night, use a peephole, video doorbell, or smart camera to confirm who is there. It's always best to be cautious and avoid opening your door to strangers, no matter the time of day. • Keep your home well-lit. A well-lit front porch and yard can deter pranksters and make it easier to identify who is at your door. Motion-activated lights are a great option for added security. • Don't open your door if you feel unsafe. If you are ever unsure or feel threatened, do not open the door. Instead, call local law enforcement and report any suspicious activity. For Parents and Guardians: • Encourage positive outlets. Help your children find productive ways to channel their energy. Encourage them to get involved in sports, creative hobbies, volunteering, or other organized activities. These can give them a sense of purpose and a positive way to interact with peers. • Discuss the consequences. Talk with your children about the potential dangers and legal consequences of pranks. Explain how something that seems like a joke can be frightening for others and have led to serious accidents and altercations. • Remember the curfew. Remind your children of the curfew in Lafayette and explain its importance for their safety. The curfew can be found on our Facebook page. By working together, we can ensure our community remains a safe and welcoming place for everyone.

Houston Neighbor Warns The Children

A neighbor told KHOU in Houston she had warned the boys that day about playing the prank.

Who Has Been Arrested In Connection with the Texas 'Ding Dong Ditch' Shooting Death?

Officials in Houston say charges have been filed against one person who came out of the house when the shooting happened. Houston police officials say the man is being charged with murder.

Fox 4 News reports a neighbor saw someone come out of the home and start firing. That person fired the gun down the street, fatally striking the 11-year-old.

The man arrested is 42-year-old Leon Gonzalo Jr. He was booked into the Harris County Jail, according to ABC News.

In all, three young people went up to the door of that home.

Louisiana Man Arrested in 'Ding Dong Ditch' Case After Shooting

In 2023, according to KNOE, the Richland Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Rayville man on a charge of second-degree battery after he shot into a group of teenagers who were playing "Ding Dong Ditch" and knocking on doors in his neighborhood.

One of the teens was shot.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.