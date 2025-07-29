(New Iberia, Louisiana) - New Iberia Police Department officials say that a person who was shot Sunday afternoon in the 1200 block of Parkview Drive has died from their injuries, and the search is on for a 22-year-old man wanted for the shooting.

Detectives immediately began investigating the shooting that happened at around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 27, according to KATC.

New Iberia Police Shooting Suspect Being Sought

The New Iberia Police Department says the suspect they are looking for is Jahari Ajani Allen, Jr.

According to officials with the police department, the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

The warrant for 24-year-old Allen's arrest is for Second-Degree Murder.

New Iberia Officials Continue To Investigate Fatal Shooting

Detectives with the New Iberia Police Department began investigating and interviewing people after the shooting happened near one of the busiest retail areas of the city.

As the investigation unfolded Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening, detectives were able to obtain enough information for a judge to sign off on the arrest warrant for Allen.

The 22-year-old male victim was taken to a hospital in New Iberia, but then he was airlifted to a hospital in Lafayette. Unfortunately, the man's injuries from the shooting were severe, and he died from those injuries.

What Can You Do If You Have Information About The New Iberia Shooting?

Officials with the New Iberia Police Department are asking for anyone who might have information about the shooting or the suspect, Jahari Ajani Allen, Jr., to help them solve this crime.

You are asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.

If you want to give a tip via the Iberia Crime Stoppers telephone line, you can call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS (8477).

Another way to anonymously give information to authorities is to use the P3 app via any mobile device. You can also click P3Tips.com.

