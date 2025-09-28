A deadly shooting early Sunday morning (Sept. 28) left a 33-year-old woman dead and three other people injured at the doorstep of Bourbon Street in New Orleans’ French Quarter. According to New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick, the woman, who was reportedly an innocent bystander, was walking with her sibling on Bourbon Street when gunfire erupted.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gunfire Near Bourbon and Canal Streets

The shooting happened around 2:22 a.m. in the 100 block of Bourbon Street, just steps from Canal Street. Police say three others were hurt, including the woman’s sibling.

Another victim was found a short time later near Canal and St. Charles Avenue with a graze wound. All three surviving victims were hospitalized and are reported to be stable.

Investigation and Police Response

As of Sunday morning, no suspects had been identified. Detectives are reviewing surveillance video in hopes of tracking down those responsible. Superintendent Kirkpatrick again voiced concern about guns in the entertainment district, urging visitors to leave firearms at home.

“When you mix alcohol and firearms, it’s a high-risk situation,” Kirkpatrick said.

Weekend of Violence in New Orleans

The Bourbon Street incident was one of two fatal shootings in the city during the early hours of Sunday.

In total, New Orleans has seen five homicides since Friday evening, underscoring ongoing concerns about public safety in one of the city’s busiest tourist areas.

