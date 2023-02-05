Officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office have issued warrants for two people they believe were involved in a homicide that happen around midnight Tuesday, January 31 in Westlake.

Deputies were called out to Westwood Road after complaints were made about suspicious activities going on.

Officials are not giving any other information about the circumstances surrounding this case at this time other than they are searching for two suspects they believe are connected to the case.

Investigators found the body of 25-year-old Damarcus Ardoin dead inside the home.

Justin Ned Photo courtesy of Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office

Deputies are looking for 22-year-old Justin Ned of DeQuincy for Principal to Second-Degree Murder.

Autoria (Tory) Lachney Photo courtesy of Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office

Deputies are looking for 22-year-old Autoria "Tory" Lachney of Lake Charles for Accessory after the Fact to Second-Degree Murder.

Officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office remind people that if "knowingly withhold information from law enforcement" they will face charges.

If anyone knows anything about Justin Ned or "Tory" Lachney you are asked to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-491-3605. You can ask for Detective Barrett Savoie is heading up this homicide case.

Officials have stated that more arrests and charges are possible in this case as the investigation unfolds.

The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office press release also said the following:

An arrest is an indication that probable cause exists to believe the subject was involved in the offense alleged. A person is innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

