(Sulphur, LA) - Officials with the Sulfur Police Department say a man has been arrested after allegedly beating a woman in the face with a long metal tool after the two exchanged words about the man's dog.

Sulphur Woman Allegedly Startled by Dog in Store Before Beating

The whole situation began to play out at around 6 o'clock on Wednesday, January 22, as the victim was going into the store that morning and was going to fix a cup of coffee.

According to Sulpur Police officials, the woman became startled by a dog in the store.

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Lake Charles Man Accused of Beating a Woman in the Face Over a Dog Dispute

The female victim and the owner of the dog, 39-year-old Dwayne Pitre of Lake Charles, began to exchange words about the dog. The dog had been barking, and the woman was telling it to stop barking.

Officials alleged that Pitre left the store with his dog and went to his vehicle, where they say he picked up a long metal tool and returned to the store. He is said to have then struck the woman in the face with the tool. He then walked out of the store once again.

Sulphur Woman Suffers Severe Beating after Dispute about a Dog

The woman was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries, and Sulphur Police began their investigation to find the man.

The law of Aggravated Second-Degree Battery is defined by Louisiana law as the following:

At around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Pitre was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail on a charge of Aggravated Second-Degree Battery. The man is being held at this time, with no bond.

The law of Aggravated Second-Degree Battery (RS 14:34.7) is defined by Louisiana law as the following:

A. Aggravated second degree battery is a battery committed with a dangerous weapon when the offender intentionally inflicts serious bodily injury.

Louisiana law has written the punishment of Aggravated Second Degree Battery as follows:

C. Whoever commits the crime of aggravated second degree battery shall be fined not more than ten thousand dollars or imprisoned, with or without hard labor, for not more than fifteen years, or both. At least one year of the sentence imposed shall be served without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence if the offender knew or should have known that the victim is an active member of the United States Armed Forces or is a disabled veteran and the aggravated second degree battery was committed because of that status.

Officials say the store was located at 720 East Napoleon Street in Sulphur.