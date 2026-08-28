MONROE, La. — A federal jury convicted a 23-year-old Monroe man this week of assaulting, resisting or impeding federal wildlife agents after he fired a shot at what turned out to be an agency patrol boat during a January 2024 duck hunt, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana announced.

Carson McKoin now faces up to 20 years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and three years of supervised release once he’s sentenced. Chief U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty set sentencing for December 2.

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What Happened During the Hunt

The jury reached its verdict Aug. 26 after a three-day trial in front of Doughty. Trial evidence showed McKoin was hunting with a group of young men on Jan. 19, 2024, when he believed other hunters were moving in on the duck hole his group had claimed for the day.

When McKoin heard a boat approaching, he fired a shot toward it, believing the people aboard were the encroaching hunters. The boat actually carried U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agents performing their official duties.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Facebook Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Facebook

McKoin later admitted to firing the shot when agents confronted him, but he described it as a “signal shot” rather than an attempt to hit anyone. Prosecutors argued that account conflicted with the agents’ own description of the incident, and the jury sided with the government.

Federal Authorities Weigh In

U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller pointed to the responsibility that comes with Louisiana’s hunting traditions.

“Louisiana, long known as ‘Sportsman’s Paradise,’ is blessed with one of the richest outdoor traditions in the country,” Keller said in a statement announcing the verdict. “But that tradition only succeeds when hunters exercise due care and responsibility with firearms. Reckless actions put lives at risk and are taken very seriously.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement led the investigation, with help from the ATF and FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Daniel Vermaelen, William Gaskins and Robert Moody prosecuted the case, assisted by legal assistant Stephanie Stewart. Court records are filed under case number 25-cr-00025 in the Western District of Louisiana.

What Louisiana Hunters Should Take From This

Duck hole disputes are common in Louisiana marsh country during waterfowl season, but firing a warning or signal shot toward an approaching boat carries serious legal risk, even when a hunter believes he’s defending a claimed spot. Federal wildlife agents patrol public hunting areas regularly during duck season, and a boat closing in on a blind isn’t necessarily a rival hunting party.

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