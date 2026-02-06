RAYVILLE, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two Richland Parish hunters for federal migratory waterfowl violations following a surveillance operation in the Cypress Brake area off Bee Bayou at the end of January.

Agents federally cited Bradley R. Allen, 39, and Caleb A. Gandy, 40, both of Rayville, for taking over the limit of ducks on Jan. 31.

Get our free mobile app

What Louisiana Duck Hunters Need to Know About Bag Limits

The daily bag limit for ducks in Louisiana is six per licensed hunter. Within that limit, hunters can take no more than four mallards (with a maximum of two females), three wood ducks, two canvasbacks, two redheads, one black duck, and three pintails (with no more than one female).

The possession limit is three times the daily bag limit, meaning hunters can have up to 18 ducks in their possession at any one time, including birds in freezers, camps, vehicles, or on their person.

How the Richland Parish Investigation Unfolded

LDWF agents received information about two hunters repeatedly taking over the daily duck limit in the Cypress Brake area near Bee Bayou in late January. The location sits in northeast Louisiana’s Richland Parish near Rayville.

Agents set up surveillance on the area and observed Allen and Gandy hunting ducks on Jan. 31. When agents made contact with the subjects, they found them in possession of 14 ducks.

During questioning, agents learned the hunters had also harvested 28 ducks on Jan. 24 and 24 ducks on Jan. 25 from the same area. Combined with the 14 ducks from Jan. 31, the hunters took a total of 66 ducks across the three hunting trips.

Agents also discovered the subjects exceeded the daily limit for pintails on Jan. 24. The 2025-26 Louisiana hunting season allows hunters to take up to three pintails per day, with no more than one female.

What Happens Next for the Charged Hunters

Federal charges for exceeding duck limits are filed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution in federal court. Under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, violations of federal migratory bird regulations can result in fines up to $15,000 and imprisonment of up to six months for misdemeanor charges.

More serious violations involving the sale or barter of migratory birds carry felony charges with fines up to $2,000 and imprisonment up to two years.

The investigation involved LDWF Sgt. Josh Estis, Sgt. Joe Chandler Jr., Corporal Stephen Lacombe, and Lt. James Hagan.