LAFAYETTE, La. — The Louisiana Legislature adjourned June 1 after a session that produced real changes to state law, along with a handful of 2025 laws whose delayed effective dates finally arrive this summer. Under the state constitution, acts passed during a regular session take effect August 1 of the same year unless lawmakers set a different date. That means starting August 1, 2026, dozens of new laws go live simultaneously.

Some directly affect Acadiana families. Some reshape how courts and prosecutors work. Some are built to lure billion-dollar aerospace companies to Louisiana’s coast. And at least one changes what it means to sleep outside in a Louisiana city. Here’s a rundown of what’s going on the books.

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Balloon Releases Become Illegal Statewide

This one catches a lot of people off guard. House Bill 851 — now Act 196 — makes it illegal to intentionally release Mylar or latex helium balloons outdoors anywhere in Louisiana. That covers memorial releases, graduation celebrations, wedding send-offs, and any other event where balloons go skyward.

Violators face fines under the new law. The Louisiana Wildlife Federation pushed hard for the measure, pointing to damage done to marshes, waterways, and wildlife by balloon debris. If you’re planning a memorial or celebration this summer, look at alternatives like seed packets before August 1.

Public Camping Is Now a Crime

House Bill 211, which its sponsor Rep. Debbie Villio (R-Kenner) calls the “Streets to Success Act,” makes it a crime to sleep in public spaces — sidewalks, underpasses, parks — that aren’t designated campgrounds.

First conviction carries up to $500 in fines, up to six months in jail, or both. Repeat offenders face steeper penalties. The law also lets local governments set up “Homelessness Courts,” where someone charged under the new law can avoid jail by completing at least 12 months of mandatory mental health or substance abuse treatment. Local governments can also establish designated encampment areas when shelter space runs short, though those sites can’t be placed near existing residential or commercial property.

Credit: Zinkevych Man in need. Unhappy homeless man is holding hands to get help.

The bill drew the loudest debate of the session. Supporters say it creates a pathway to services. Critics, including New Orleans City Councilmember Lesli Harris, said it will funnel the unhoused into courts and jails at far greater cost than existing housing programs. The Louisiana Senate approved the bill and it went to Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk. As of publication, the governor had not publicly confirmed a signature.

The Caleb Wilson Hazing Prevention Act

One of the session’s few genuinely bipartisan wins, House Bill 636 — signed by Gov. Landry — takes effect August 1.

The law is named for Southern University student Caleb Wilson, who died in 2025 after being punched repeatedly in the chest with boxing gloves during an off-campus Omega Psi Phi fraternity hazing ritual at a Baton Rouge warehouse. The law redefines hazing under state statute, mandates annual prevention training for student organizations, and shifts accountability from individuals to entire organizations. Universities can now permanently ban any group responsible for a hazing death. Organizations can no longer dissolve and re-form under a new name to escape consequences. Schools must post disciplinary actions publicly. The law covers fraternities, sororities, athletic teams, bands, and every other student organization.

“Restoring Biological Truth Act” — Gender Replaced with Sex Throughout State Law

House Bill 578, the “Restoring Biological Truth Act” by Rep. Mike Johnson (R-Pineville), passed largely along party lines and cleared both chambers in late May. As of publication, it had been sent to Gov. Landry for signature but had not yet been publicly confirmed as signed. It replaces every reference to “gender” in Louisiana state law with “sex,” and defines sex as “an individual’s biological sex, either male or female, as observed or clinically certified at birth.”

The law states that “gender identity and other subjective terms shall not be used as synonyms or substitutes for sex.” Critics say it could effectively erase transgender residents from Louisiana’s legal framework and create tension with federal Title IX guidance. Supporters say it brings definitional consistency to state statutes. The Louisiana Law Institute is directed to carry out the textual changes across all codified law.

A related measure, House Bill 1137 by Rep. Raymond Crews (R-Bossier City), was significantly narrowed before passage. The final version applies only to state and local government employers. It protects public employees from workplace discipline related to how they use pronouns or names. Private employers are not covered.

Aerospace Industry Gets Major Protections and Tax Breaks

Lawmakers passed a package of bills to attract companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin to Louisiana, with Vermilion Parish land deals fueling speculation about which company might actually be coming.

Credit: Getty Images Credit: Getty Images

The signed laws include:

HB 1179 makes aerospace manufacturing establishments eligible for Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program, which can reduce local property taxes by up to 80 percent.

HB 1088 creates a state and local sales tax rebate for aerospace facility equipment. To qualify, a company must invest at least $1 billion in new capital and create at least 200 direct permanent jobs in Louisiana between July 1, 2026 and July 1, 2031.

HB 1098 blocks residents from suing aerospace companies over noise, visual disturbances, environmental impacts, or lost property value from rocket operations. It also protects companies from liability for injuries to flight crew members or passengers.

HB 1071 exempts aerospace-related records — blueprints, technical data, security information — from Louisiana’s Public Records Law.

HB 1250 gives aerospace companies a path to seek early dismissal of lawsuits tied to spaceport operations.

Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois said the package puts the state “on equal footing with our peer Southern states.”

Prosecutors Get a New Tool — Reassigning Judges

A new law backed by Attorney General Liz Murrill and sponsored in the House by Rep. Josh Carlson (R-Lafayette) lets prosecutors move a criminal case to a new judge in bench trials — cases where the defendant has waived a jury.

Carlson and Murrill framed it as an end to “judge shopping” by defense attorneys. Opponents said it gives prosecutors a level of control over case assignment that tilts an already unbalanced system further toward the state. District attorneys’ offices statewide also get increased funding starting July 1.

Legislature Gets Power to Remove Judges

Passed in the session’s final hours, a separate measure gives the Louisiana Legislature the authority to remove judges for malfeasance. The bill was carried in the House by Rep. Tony Bacala (R-Prairieville), who pointed to cases where judges released defendants awaiting trial who then committed additional crimes. The governor can also initiate removal proceedings under the new law. Legal scholars have raised separation-of-powers concerns.

New Orleans Courts Targeted for Cuts

The session opened with the Legislature eliminating the Orleans Parish Clerk of Criminal Court — just before newly elected clerk Calvin Duncan could take office — and ended with more cuts to the city’s judiciary. Senate Bill 217 by Sen. Jay Morris (R-West Monroe) cuts the number of New Orleans Criminal District Court judges from 12 to 9. That reduction takes effect January 1, 2027. The bill also blocks qualifying and elections for the seats being eliminated.

Republicans called it a long-overdue right-sizing. Democrats called it a coordinated push to strip power from Louisiana’s largest Democratic city.

Fortified Roof Funding Gets a Boost

Louisiana’s insurance mess pushed House Bill 1187 by Rep. Paul Sawyer (R-Baton Rouge) across the line. It moves $50 million from the Citizens Insurance program into the Fortify Homes Program, which helps Louisiana homeowners upgrade to impact-resistant roofing — the kind that can actually move the needle on insurance premiums.

A Louisiana Roof Registry created during the 2025 session also took effect July 1, 2026. It’s a voluntary system where property owners can submit building permit information, making it easier to document compliant roofing when dealing with insurers.

App Store Age Verification (July 1, 2026 — Already in Effect)

Already live, but worth knowing about: a 2025 law that hit July 1 requires digital app stores to age-verify users. Minors’ accounts must connect to a parent account, and parental consent is required before a minor can download apps or make in-app purchases.

Photo by Berke Citak on Unsplash A person holding a smart phone with social media on the screen

A companion law — the Kids Online Protection and Anti-Grooming Act — went into effect June 1, 2026. It places a duty of care on social platforms used by anyone under 16, requires those platforms to take reasonable steps to protect minor users’ privacy, and gives the attorney general the ability to enforce violations through civil fines.

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Benefit Program Access Gets Harder for Some Families

Senate Bill 194 adds documentation and verification requirements for residents seeking Medicaid and SNAP benefits, covering both citizens and lawfully present immigrants. Critics say the timing is particularly bad: more than 200,000 Louisianans have dropped off the Medicaid rolls over the past year, and 168,000 fewer residents are receiving SNAP benefits following changes in federal law. The new requirements are expected to push those numbers further down.

House Bill 335 requires some private and nonprofit organizations that administer public benefits to verify citizenship and report anyone whose citizenship can’t be confirmed to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The bill was amended before passage to exempt food distribution, disaster response, domestic abuse services, and homelessness services from the reporting requirement.

Food Insecurity Screening Required in Public Schools

House Bill 218 requires Louisiana public schools to ask about food insecurity in the questionnaires sent home to families each year. Supporters say it’s a practical first step toward identifying students who need access to school meal programs. It takes effect August 1.

Boaters Get New Search Protections

Wildlife agents and other law enforcement officers can no longer randomly stop and board boats in Louisiana waters without cause. The new law gives boaters protections similar to what drivers already have during traffic stops. Officers need a reason to initiate a stop. Hunting and fishing enforcement agencies opposed the bill.

State Budget: Flat Spending, Pay Raises, and $850 Million from Savings

The session’s budget — House Bill 1 — is a $47 billion spending plan that holds most line items flat. Lawmakers did approve pay raises for state employees, judges, firefighters, and Department of Corrections staff. The prison system got a $100 million year-over-year funding bump, including $17.5 million for expansion at Angola and $15.2 million for a new juvenile correctional facility in Vernon Parish.

Legislators tapped the Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund for $850 million to cover road and bridge projects, economic development incentives, and local infrastructure. It was the third straight year lawmakers have drawn from that savings account, and fiscal analysts note the 2024 tax cuts will reduce what flows into the fund in future years.

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