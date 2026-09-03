(KPEL) - Cleco has announced that several cities and towns in Acadiana will be without power on Thursday night, September 3, 2026.

KLFY NEWS 10 reports that a planned outage will affect customers in Baldwin, Cypremort Point, Franklin, Jeanerette, and New Iberia.

Cleco Power Outage

Officials with the power company say the outage will occur from 11 pm to Midnight.

The outage will allow crews to repair equipment along the power grid in those areas.

So, if you know anyone in these areas of South Louisiana, you may want to notify them of the outage and even invite them to your place if you will not be impacted.

READ MORE: These Are the Fastest-Growing Cities in Louisiana

READ MORE: State Police Explain Booster Seat Hoax

We are expecting another warm, humid night in Acadiana, and while the outage may only be an hour, indoor temperatures will rise quickly once the air conditioner is off. Therefore, it's important to keep the elderly and those with children in mind.

Plus, if you have meat in a freezer, you may want to put it on ice in an ice chest tonight so that you don't risk losing what is in the freezer. Sure, the power is expected to be off for only 60 minutes, but if it's longer for some unknown reason, you may not want to risk losing anything that needs to remain frozen.

I encourage you to share this information on your social media pages so those in Baldwin, Cypremort Point, Franklin, Jeanerette, and New Iberia know what's scheduled to take place this evening.