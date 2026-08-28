MARINGOUIN, La. - A woman was killed early Thursday morning when a tree fell on her camper in the small town of Maringouin in Iberville Parish. This was just one of several reports of downed trees following an early round of storms.

Woman Killed When Tree Falls on Camper

Cindy Perritt, 33, died around 4:30 a.m. on August 27 when the tree fell onto her camper, according to Capt. Hosea Anderson of the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.

Get our free mobile app

Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office Responds

"It was a very large tree, so they had some issues trying to move it. With help from some local volunteers, we were able to get the tree off the trailer."

Death Hits Maringouin Community Hard

The death was especially difficult for Anderson, who knew Perritt personally. He said she will be deeply missed in the community.

READ MORE: Where Louisiana's Meta Settlement Cash is Headed

"This hits kind of close to home," Anderson told Baton Rouge television station WBRZ. "She was a very kind person, lovely person; every time you see her she would smile."

Storms Knock Down Trees Across Louisiana

Another tree snapped and fell on a home on Breckenridge Avenue in Baton Rouge. Thankfully, no one was inside when the tree fell.

In Pointe Coupee Parish, a tree fell across False River Road, forcing the road to be closed for nearly an hour.

Thousands Lose Power Across Louisiana

The storm also left more than 18,000 people without electricity across the state. Nearly all of those customers have had power restored since.