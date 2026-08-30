LAFAYETTE, La. - A New Iberia woman is dead following a crash on South College Road in Lafayette late in the afternoon on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 75-year-old Paulette Vitto from New Iberia, Louisiana.

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What Preliminary Investigators Found on South College Road

According to the Lafayette Police Department, a preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was traveling northbound on South College Road in the outside lane when, for unknown reasons, it struck the curb, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway to the right and then strike a utility pole.

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Driver Dies, Passenger in Stable Condition

Once on scene, responding patrol officers found Vitto unresponsive and began CPR. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

A passenger in the vehicle was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries but in stable condition. Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation of the crash is being led by the Lafayette Police Department Traffic Unit. Any additional information will be provided once the investigation is concluded.