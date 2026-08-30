New Iberia Woman Dies After Crash on South College Road in Lafayette

New Iberia Woman Dies After Crash on South College Road in Lafayette

LPD

LAFAYETTE, La. - A New Iberia woman is dead following a crash on South College Road in Lafayette late in the afternoon on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 75-year-old Paulette Vitto from New Iberia, Louisiana.

READ MORE: Lake Charles Man Dies After a Dump Truck Fails to Yield at an Intersection

What Preliminary Investigators Found on South College Road

According to the Lafayette Police Department, a preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was traveling northbound on South College Road in the outside lane when, for unknown reasons, it struck the curb, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway to the right and then strike a utility pole.

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Driver Dies, Passenger in Stable Condition

Once on scene, responding patrol officers found Vitto unresponsive and began CPR. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

A passenger in the vehicle was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries but in stable condition. Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation of the crash is being led by the Lafayette Police Department Traffic Unit. Any additional information will be provided once the investigation is concluded.

Lafayette Drivers Say These Are the 10 Worst Intersections for Red Light Runners

If you feel like red lights in Lafayette are just a suggestion to some drivers, you're not alone. Following the Lafayette Police Department’s launch of a 30-day Red Light Awareness campaign, local residents didn’t hold back when we asked them to name the worst intersections for red-light runners.

With over 400 comments pouring in, it’s clear that frustration is high.

Many residents report daily near-misses, and police have even witnessed drivers blasting through red lights up to six seconds after turning red—while cross traffic is already moving.

Gallery Credit: DJ Digital

Filed Under: crash, fatality, Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department, New Iberia
Categories: Lafayette News

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