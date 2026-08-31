Opelousas Man Struck and Killed While Attempting to Cross I-49 Near U.S. 190 Saturday Evening

Opelousas Man Struck and Killed While Attempting to Cross I-49 Near U.S. 190 Saturday Evening

Photo courtesy of Scott Rodgerson-ffh, gkinfyy vi Unsplash-1-6

OPELOUSAS, La. - A man died on Saturday night after being struck by an SUV while attempting to cross I-49 North in Opelousas, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities have identified the man as Lee Malveaux, 46, of Opelousas.

READ MORE: New Iberia Woman Dies After Crash on South College Road in Lafayette 

The incident happened on I-49 North near U.S. 190 shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

What LSP's Preliminary Investigation Found

LSP said the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2024 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling north on I-49 in the right lane when Malveaux, who was wearing dark clothing, attempted to cross both northbound lanes from the shoulder and was struck by the SUV.

News Talk 96.5 KPEL logo
Get our free mobile app

Victim Pronounced Dead at Scene — Driver Treated for Minor Injuries

Malveaux was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided if additional information becomes available.

Cheapest Louisiana Cities to Live In

Doxo, a bill payment service, compiled data to provide an overview of how much the average monthly bill payments are in 97% of U.S. zip codes, across 45 service categories. The list includes the 12 cities where the average cost of standard bills (mortgage/rent, auto loan, insurance, utilities, phone, internet) is the cheapest in Louisiana.

Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

Filed Under: crash, fatality, I-49, Opelousas, pedestrian
Categories: Lafayette News

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL