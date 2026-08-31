OPELOUSAS, La. - A man died on Saturday night after being struck by an SUV while attempting to cross I-49 North in Opelousas, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities have identified the man as Lee Malveaux, 46, of Opelousas.

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The incident happened on I-49 North near U.S. 190 shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

What LSP's Preliminary Investigation Found

LSP said the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2024 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling north on I-49 in the right lane when Malveaux, who was wearing dark clothing, attempted to cross both northbound lanes from the shoulder and was struck by the SUV.

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Victim Pronounced Dead at Scene — Driver Treated for Minor Injuries

Malveaux was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided if additional information becomes available.