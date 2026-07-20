PRAIRIEVILLE, La. - Four people were hospitalized, including one who was airlifted, following a three-boat collision on the Amite River Saturday night, July 19, 2026.

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Three Boats Collide on the Amite River — Multiple People Ejected

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, three boats were involved in the collision, which resulted in multiple people being ejected into the water. Eight people were assessed at the scene. One person was transported by air medical helicopter, while three others were taken to hospitals by Acadian Ambulance. Conditions of those transported have not been released.

Three Agencies Respond — LDWF Leads the Investigation

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries all responded to the scene. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is the lead investigating agency. No details about what led to the crash have been released.

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Investigation Remains Ongoing

The investigation is ongoing, and additional information is expected to be released as it becomes available.