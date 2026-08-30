(Lake Charles, LA) - Louisiana State Police officials say a Lake Charles man was killed when a dump truck failed to stop at an intersection and slammed into a Freightliner M2 truck, taking the life of the driver.

Trooper Roy Jones with the Public Affairs Section of the Louisiana State Police says the Freightliner dump truck was coming up to the intersection of U.S. Highway 165 and failed to stop at a stop sign.

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When the collision happened with the Freightliner M2 truck, the driver of that vehicle, 59-year-old Shannon Duplechain from Lake Charles was killed when the crash happened.

As part of the investigation, troopers determined that Duplechain was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but was severely injured due to the collision. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Troopers investigating the crash determined that the driver of the dump truck was wearing a seatbelt and only had minor injuries.

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As is routine in a fatal crash, toxicology samples were taken to be analyzed by a lab.

Louisiana State Police wants to remind drivers that distracted driving still remains the leading cause of crashes in Louisiana. They ask all drivers to stay attentive and especially be cautious at intersections and while traveling on Louisiana roadways.

The investigation into the crash continues. The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. on the morning on Thursday, August 27.