(Kenner, Louisiana) - A manager at a convenience store in Kenner videoed himself locking border patrol agents out of his store.

Wayne Davis locked the agents out of the store and did not allow them in over the weekend, as agents continue to sweep across the New Orleans area in an immigration crackdown.

Davis can be heard taunting the agents, from inside the store, asking if they wanted some chicken, but then telling them to go somewhere else.

WWL reported that Davis was with another customer when he noticed agents exit unmarked SUVs and approach the door to his store, and that is when he locked the doors. Not only did Davis refuse entry to the agents, but he was also seen giving them the middle finger as they just stood there.

The agents stood there for just a few seconds before ultimately leaving the premises.

The manager of the convenience store told the New Orleans television station that he had been researching his rights regarding denying entry to agents, and that this was his decision not to allow entry.

Here's how the "interaction" went down in Kenner this past weekend. Feel free to let us know how you feel about the manager denying entry to the agents in the comments section.

Here are more photos of border agents in New Orleans, and as you will see below, agents were allowed into some other convenience stores while in the New Orleans area as they conduct the mission titled "Cathaoula Crunch."

The store manager was not interfering with an investigation, and, according to an attorney who spoke with WWL, the store had the right to refuse service. The only way that the agents could have forced their way in would have been with a proper search warrant.

There have been some protests in and around New Orleans since Immigration Officers arrived, but as of now, there have been no violent uprisings in the area. Gov. Jeff Landry endorses the immigration crackdown in Louisiana, yet some local officials are calling for more transparency about how this operation is being conducted.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Getty Images Getty Images loading...