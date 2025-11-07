WASHINGTON PARISH, La (KPEL-FM) - In what is being called a "once-in-a-generation opportunity for the outdoor-hospitality industry", Silver Creek Campground and RV is currently up for auction, open to the public.

This is said be what's called an "Absolute Auction" so as soon the winning bidder gets the property, ownership is transferred immediately.

Silver Creek Campground Louisiana Google Maps loading...

Silver Creek Campground Louisiana

Silver Creek Campground in Washington Parish, Louisiana is a 72-acre, 255 RV camping site complete with six rental cabins, a swimming pool, a 6,000+ square-foot pavilion, a stocked pond and much more.

From bogalusadailynews.com -

For decades, the property has drawn large crowds for events like the Meet on the Creek motorcycle rallies and the Cajun Redneck Olympics, which regularly filled the park to capacity. But outside of those weekends, much of the infrastructure sat idle — a fact that makes the upcoming auction unusual.

Silver Creek Campground has 100 full-hook up with 50 amp service and 155 RV hook-ups with 30 amp service plus tent sites and primitive camping sites.

On November 20, ending at 10am, it will sell to the highest bidder via an online auction being conducted by Bonnette Auctions.

If you like an outdoor, somewhat rugged but equipped campground with ATV and dirt‐bike access, this place offers that kind of vibe.

Silver Creek Campground Auction Google Maps loading...

The campground also includes 40 acres of undeveloped land and of course features a creek, Silver Creek, that runs through the campgrounds.

Silver Creek Campground is located just 1 1/2 hours from both New Orleans and Baton Rouge, and 2 hours from Biloxi which puts it in a really good spot to draw from three major cities.

The auction is currently live and you can find out more and place your bid over at bonnetteauctions.com.