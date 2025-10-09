BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) —A heated argument led to one Baton Rouge man being booked for animal cruelty.

According to WAFB, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a call in the 13500 block of Rampart Court regarding a man killing a family's dog.

The witness told police that Daniel Decuir was responsible and left the home shortly after the incident.

The details provided in the probable cause report did not give specifics on who Decuir had argued with. Still, after walking into a bedroom to retrieve a phone charger, he allegedly took the dog out of its kennel and kicked it until it became unconscious.

Thirty minutes later, the witness walked through the living room and noticed that a case of water had been pushed off the kitchen table and that the dog's kennel was open.

That's when she allegedly made the heartbreaking discovery, finding her family's pet unresponsive by the back door.

When the witness called Decuir to ask about the dog he responded saying, "I was so mad, I kicked it".

At a local veterinary clinic, the cause of death was determined to be from multiple skull fractures, according to WAFB.

On Wednesday, Decuir was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on an aggravated cruelty to animals charge.

