A shooting incident in Youngsville on Sunday afternoon led to the arrest of a juvenile after investigators uncovered criminal activity connected to the incident.

According to a release from Youngsville Police Chief Jean Paul Broussard, officers were called to the area of Cane Wagon Drive on Sunday (December 7) around 4:00 p.m. in reference to a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a juvenile who had suffered a gunshot wound to the hand. The juvenile was treated at the scene before being transported for further medical evaluation.

Evidence Leads to Juvenile Arrest

Chief Broussard confirmed that during the course of the investigation, officers gathered evidence indicating the juvenile was involved in criminal activity related to the incident. As a result, on December 8, 2025, the juvenile was formally booked into juvenile detention.

Because the individual involved is under the age of 17, many details surrounding the incident remain legally protected and could not be released to the public.

In Louisiana, juveniles are legally defined as individuals between the ages of 10 and 16.

No Ongoing Threat to the Public

Chief Broussard also confirmed that based on the evidence gathered at this time, the incident does not appear to pose an ongoing threat to the community.

“This remains an active investigation,” Broussard stated. “No additional information will be released at this time.”

Chief Broussard also emphasized that public safety remains their top priority and wants to reassure residents that there is no danger to the community connected to this case at this time.

However, anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Youngsville Police Department.