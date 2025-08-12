Caddo Parish, LA (KPEL) —A Louisiana deputy from Caddo Parish is now facing criminal charges after being arrested for auto insurance fraud.

According to the Louisiana State Police, 50-year-old Frank Launer III of Blanchard was taken into custody Monday evening by the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit.

An investigation began back in May after a tip from the Louisiana Department of Insurance.

Authorities discovered through the investigation that Launer was involved in a car accident in April 2025 and was uninsured at the time of the accident. Launer allegedly purchased insurance coverage for the vehicle after it was damaged in the accident and filed a false claim that same day, lying about having coverage at the time of the incident.

Investigators say his actions are considered automobile insurance fraud under Louisiana law, and an arrest warrant was issued through the 1st Judicial District Court.

Launer was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center, where he faces one count of automobile insurance fraud.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office does not condone the alleged actions attributed to Frank Launer.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says they do not condone this type of behavior and are supportive of the investigation that the Louisiana State Police is carrying out.

We fully support the Louisiana State Police in their ongoing investigation into this matter.

