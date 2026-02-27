(New Orleans, LA) - Southern University at New Orleans' Museum of Art has a new exhibit featuring life-size replicas of King Tut's Tomb and artifacts from the famous king.

The Charms of Egypt Are Waiting to Be Discovered at the Tut Exhibit at Southern University in New Orleans

If you have always wanted a chance to see some of the amazing items housed within the walls of Tut's burial chamber, this event is a great way to see recreations based on Giovanni Amin's extensive collection.

The exhibit is called "From the Nile to the Mississippi." The Southern University at New Orleans' Museum of Art Director, Erika Witt, says the exhibit offers visitors a chance to explore the cultural importance of Egypt and its impact on New Orleans, and vice versa.

I find that a lot of our communities pull from a lot of those spiritual elements from ancient Egypt as well, and you can even see it in architecture in the city. So this exhibition, I wanted to highlight that.

The exhibit will be available to the Southern Museum of Art through February 26 of next year. Best of all, admission to the museum is free.

If you wish to immerse yourself in Egypt, visiting the museum will be like a trip down the Nile River itself. For a sneak peak take a look at what WWLTV profiled with their report on the exhibit. If you are looking for an amazing presentation about King Tut then you don't want to miss this opportunity.

The Southern University Museum of Art in New Orleans is located at 6400 SUNO Knights Drive.